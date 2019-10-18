|
Russell Freeman Daly
Daly, Russell Freeman, 74, died peacefully on September 23, 2019 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence after living with Alzheimer's. Russell was born on July 8, 1945 in Anacortes, Washington. He was the son of the late Tommie Daly and Loretta Daly. He grew up in Crescent City and Eureka California. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois from 1965 to 1969. He graduated with a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1973. He earned his MFA in sculpture from the University of Michigan in 1975. He taught at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence Rhode Island and the Swain School of Art in New Bedford Massachusetts. He moved to Aquidneck Island in 1981 and worked at Newport Offshore and other boatyards. In 1983, he started his metal fabrication business, Specialties Unlimited, in Newport. His great passion was building and modifying his own cars. He was an avid swap meet participant and spectator at Bonneville Speed Week in Utah. He was passionate about art, music and his many collections. His door was always open to friends and neighbors. He is survived by his daughter, Meada Daly-Cano, his son, Ryan Daly, his son-in-law, Juan Cano, his grandchildren, Gabriel Cano-Daly, Cecilia Cano-Daly, Maya Daly and Carter Daly, his 1927 Ford Phaeton and his beloved 1929 Ford Roadster. His services will be held privately by his family this weekend. Donations may be made to the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center in Newport, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840. Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
