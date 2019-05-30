|
|
Russell J. Craig, Sr.
Russell J Craig, Sr., 101, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 28, 2019, in Middletown.
Russell was born on February 6, 1918, in Carmel, ME, to the late Grover Cleveland Craig and the late Florence (Cheney) Craig. Russell was the husband of the late Edna (Silvia) Craig.
Mr. Craig proudly served in the US army during WWII serving in both France and Belgium. He retired after a long career at Weyhauser Lumber Company and worked for RI Nursery all while maintaining his family farm in Portsmouth.
He is survived by his son, Russell J. Craig Jr. and his wife, Jeanette of Portsmouth, his grandchildren, Russell J. Craig, III and his wife Paula of Jasper, AL, Raymond F. Craig and his wife Danielle of Daphne, AL, Eric Snyder and his wife Stephanie of Portsmouth, Ronald Snyder and his wife Paula of Portsmouth, Stephanie Gleeson of Portsmouth, A.J. LaBonte, MK2, USCG, of Silverdale, WA, Kelsey LaBonte of Portsmouth, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Geraldine Hamilton-Smith and Sylvia M. Craig, his siblings Earl Craig, Ralph Craig, Elsie Craig, and Arlene Sawyer, as well as his grandson, Brien W. Gleeson.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in the Connors Funeral Home. His burial with military honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or to the Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Dept & Rescue Wagon Fund, P.O. Box 806, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences and additional information available on www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 30 to June 1, 2019