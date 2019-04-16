|
Russell L. Monteiro, Jr.
Russell "Butch" L. Monteiro Jr., 52, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Newport Hospital.
Born in Newport, he was the son of Julia (Hurley) Monteiro of Newport and the late Curtis Grady.
Russell is survived by his mother, his three children Cierra, Shiyann and Xavier Monteiro, and his siblings Mark and LaTanya Monteiro.
Russell worked as a truck driver for various cement companies as well as a landscaper for Grass Hopper Lawn and Landscaping Company. He had a love of music and dancing and had the gift of gab!
A celebration of life for Russell will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 10am to 1pm at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840, where he was a member. Burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019