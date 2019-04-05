|
|
Sabina Tucci Fletcher
Sabina Tucci Fletcher, 100, of Newport, RI passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 13, 1919, in Boston, MA she was a lifelong resident of Newport, RI and longtime parishioner of St. Augustin's Church. She was the daughter of Olympia (DiMatteo) and Camillo Tucci.
Sabina was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, her son, Thomas, and her daughter, Stephanie and her five older siblings. Sabina is survived by her son James and his wife Caroline, son John and his wife Mary, son Paul and his wife Carrie. She also leaves her grandchildren, Ryan, Abbey, Shawna, Edith and Kaitlyn. Sabina was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Augustin's Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery Chapel, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Newport St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, PO Box 1404, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019