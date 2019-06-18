|
Sacramento Sousa
Sacramento (Figueiredo) Sousa, age 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on June 15, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. She was the wife of the late Manuel F. Sousa. Born in Santa Maria, Açores, she was the daughter of Ines Moura Fontes and the late Manuel Figueiredo. On June 15th, exactly 11 weeks after her husbands passing, Manuel decided it was time to take her home. Married for 46 years they will now be together eternally. Sacramento spent 18 devoted years working for Atria Assisted Living where she was loved and appreciated by residents and staff alike. She was also an extreme help in the baking and cooking process at the Hartford Connecticut Holy Ghost Portuguese Feast. Like her late husband, God and family were always most important. She enjoyed sewing and when she wasn't hemming clothes for family and others when needed, she made doily pieces in her spare time. Above all else she was a hardworking woman. She would lend a helping hand, that seemed to know no bounds, to those she cared for. She passed down her values of family, healthy living, making biscoitos (Portuguese cookies), and to always support and care for family and friends. Those she loved will never forget that feeling of unconditional love and she will be loved and missed forever and always.
Sacramento is survived by her son, Danny Sousa, of Portsmouth, and her daughter, Maria Pavão of Taunton, MA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Miranda and Richard Pavão. Sacramento is also survived by her brothers and sister, Norberto Figueiredo of Taunton MA, Luis Figueiredo and wife Aldina of Portugal, and Helena Figueiredo of Portugal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel F. Sousa, and her father, Manuel Figueiredo. Calling hours will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Funeral services will begin June 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from June 18 to June 20, 2019