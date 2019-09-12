|
|
Sally Ann Poole
Sally Ann Poole died September 4, 2019 near her home in Portsmouth, R.I. Sally Ann was Born on August 11, 1956. She was the daughter of J. Michael Poole and Sally Eger. After a childhood spent in the Philadelphia suburbs surrounded by extended family, Sally Ann attended Western New England College where she received her MBA. Soon after graduating she began her career as a business manager. Sally Ann also worked as a paralegal and an office manager, where her strong interpersonal communication skills and keen organizational sense led her to excel. She married Michael Brainard in the late 1980s and the two were married for a short time. Later in life Sally Ann took up Pilates, which developed into a passion as well as a new part-time career as a Pilates instructor. She built a strong community around her work at Aull Pilates and Movement Studio, which became an important hub of support throughout the later part of her life. In addition to her passion for Pilates, she loved the outdoors and spent much time hiking, kayaking and paddle boarding with friends and family. She bought a vacation home in Greenwood, ME and began splitting her time between this northern retreat and her home in Rhode Island. Sally Ann was a dog lover, and developed close, compassionate bonds with each of the pets that she cared for over the years. This passion for animals led to her involvement with the Potter League, an animal shelter near her home, where she voluteered her time. Family was extremely important to Sally Ann and she remained close to her father Mickey and brother Michael until they passed in 2005 and 2017, respectively. She also maintained close relationships with her cousins Candy, Jep, Heather, Amy and Chip. For holidays and family gatherings she often joined either Candy, Candy's late husband Mark and their two children Sandra and Matthew or Jep, Jep's wife Diana and their two children Wyatt and Gwen. She vacationed often with Heather, Heather's husband Jeff, and their two kids Katie and Alex. Candy's three grandchildren Rowan, Jane and Ruth, adored Sally and and she reveled in the attention she received from these young children. Sally Ann had a quirky sense of humor and a unique presence that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered by her "Sal-isms"- distinct phrases or sayings often composed of made up words that she used to describe everyday occurrences in life. As she trucks from this life into the next she's likely shouting out into the infinite beyond something like, "Let's make like a bread truck and haul buns!" Sally Ann is survived by her step-siblings Carol Matznick, Barbara Sredenschek and Charles Schalch, her cousins Chip Poole, Candy Podolsky, Amy Poole, Jep Poole, and Heather Watson and her beloved pet dog Mason. A memorial service will be held on November 9th at 5pm at Sweetberry Farm, 915 Mitchell's Lane, Middletown, R.I. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Potter League for Animals.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019