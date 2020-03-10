|
|
Sandra A. Santos
Sandra A. (Lavoie) Santos 73 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on March 8th. She was the wife of Frank Santos III. Born in Acushnet, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alice (Jarvis) and Roger Lavoie. She was the Manager/Owner of a Liquor Store. Sandra was a member of St. Barnabas Parish. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children Frank S. Santos IV, Sandra M. Santos, Sharon M. Raposo and Michael F. Santos. She also leaves 6 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7pm at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 am from the Funeral Home, with a 10 am Mass at St Barnabas Church, Portsmouth, RI. Burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Church 1697 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 in her memory.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020