Sandra Burnette Mathewson


1944 - 2019
Sandra Burnette Mathewson Obituary
Sandra Burnette Mathewson
Sandra Burnette Mathewson, 74, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23 in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Deacon Bobby Jennings officiating. A Committal service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Mathewson of Marietta, GA; son(s), Andy (Dana) Mathewson of Tuscaloosa, AL, David (Brittany) Mathewson of Canton, GA; sister, Pat Mathewson of Marietta, GA; brother, Billie (Robin) Burnette of Blairsville, GA; grandchildren, Brooke, Ryan, Kinsey, Reese, Delaney, Coen, Owen; nephew, Chris (Dee) Mathewson of Canton, GA.
Sandra's grandchildren were the light of her life.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at https://www.stjude Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
Published in Newport Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019
