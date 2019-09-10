Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
510 St. James Avenue
Goose Creek, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
Sandra M. (Steeves) Cooper


1935 - 2019
Sandra M. (Steeves) Cooper Obituary
SANDRA M. (STEEVES) COOPER
Sandra M. (Steeves) Cooper of North Charleston, SC has gone peacefully with the Lord, surrounded by her daughter, Barbara and granddaughter, Donnamarie. Her Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC. Prayers of Commendation and Farewell will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Sandra was born to Phyllis S. Richardson and F. Gilbert Richardson in Newport, RI on April 4, 1935. Later, Sandra's mother, Phyllis married John E. Steeves of Newport, RI.
Sandra was the mother of: James J. (Claire) Cooper, John J. Cooper, David D. (Sandy) Cooper, all of SC; Barbara C. (Richard) Garofalo of RI, Robert W. Cooper, Ralph L. Cooper Jr., both of SC; four grandchildren: Adam, Donnamarie, Christopher, Johnnie; two brothers: Larry Steeves of RI, William Steeves of AZ; four sisters: Judith Savio of PA, Cecelia Gors of ID, Pam Roach, Lynn Bricker, both of RI.
Sandra was preceded in death by her son John J. Cooper in 1984; brothers, David Steeves and Jerry Steeves; sister, Holly Huffines.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com and a message may posted to Facebook page "SandraMCooper."
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
