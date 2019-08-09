|
Sandra Molden
Sandra Molden, 79, of Middletown, R.I., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 6, 2019. Sandra was the daughter of the late George and Bessie Brown. Sandra was the wife of Robert L. Molden for 61 years.
In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her children Elizabeth LaParle, Robert Molden Jr., and Deborah Barcomb, grandchildren Peter, Meghan and Kylie LaParle, Tyler Molden and Sydney Rose, and great grandchildren Eli and Rubie LaParle. She was preceded in death by her siblings Sue Hall, and George and Nancy Brown.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI.
Memorial donations can be made to The Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or by visiting their website at www.potterleague.org/donate/.
Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019