Sarah "Sally" Alexander
Sarah C. "Sally" Alexander, age 84, of Middletown, RI, longtime resident of Barrington and Bristol, passed away on October 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Alexander.
Sally was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Donald Cameron and Donna (Priest) Cameron. She is a graduate of Skidmore College (now University) in Saratoga Springs, NY. Prior to marrying, Sally lived in Manhattan where she pursued a career in Journalism, working as a Copy Editor for LIFE International Magazine and LIFE en Español. During this time period she also worked in communications for the CIA, traveling between Manhattan and Washington, DC.
Sally married John Alexander in 1960. In the early years of their marriage they were fortunate to enjoy a great deal of international travel together, until with four children, in 1972, they settled in Barrington, RI. They became members of Rhode Island Country Club, and while Sally was only a casual golfer she was very active in managing and growing the RICC Junior Golf Program.
In the early 90s, with all their children out of the house, Sally and John moved to North Farm in Bristol, saw their children marry and settled into the happy role of grandparenting.
Sally is survived by her children Molly Alexander Oldham of St. Petersburg FL, John "JC" Alexander of Wickford RI, Peter Alexander and his wife Blair of Middletown RI, and James Alexander and his wife Kathleen of Barrington, RI. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, Shelby and Digby of Middletown, and Benjamin, Morgan, Samantha and Macy of Barrington. She was preceded in death by her husband John and her brothers Hamish and Alan Cameron.
Sally's last year and a half was spent at the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI.
Sally and her family are beyond grateful for the love, care, and friendship from the entire staff of the Memory Unit at the Grand Islander.
Services will be private. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019