Scott D. Phillips
Scott D. Phillips, 67, of Newport passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2019 at the Rhode Island Veteran's Home in Bristol RI, where he had resided for the last 4 ½ years while battling Lewy Body Dementia.
Scott was born in Romulus Michigan, in 1951 to Evangeline and Jack Phillips and was the oldest of 4 children. He joined the Navy his Senior Year of High School and served during the Vietnam War and the Arab/Israeli Conflict. He was proud of his Military Service. The Navy brought Scott to Newport, were he met and married Catherine (James) and settled down. After his Naval service, Scott worked at the Newport Shipyard and Instatune, before taking a cabinet maker's position at Raytheon, where he worked for almost 30 years before retiring in 2009.
Scott was regarded as a mechanical wizard, and it was joked that he could fix anything with 2 or more parts. He enjoyed sports and camping, but his first love was music.
For years Scott worked along with his good friend doing the sound for the Newport Jazz Festivals. He loved most musical genres and was always eager to hear live music being played.
In addition of his wife Catherine of 46 years, Scott leaves behind his daughter Jade K. Phillips, his grandson, Owen Scott Sibya of Newport, his sisters Robin Davidson and her husband Gene of Delaware, Alicia Davis and her husband Dennis of Michigan and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Evangeline Phillips, and his brother Raymond.
Our family would like to express our sincerest thanks to the staff at the RI Veteran's home in Bristol for their loving care of all of us these past years. We will never forget your kindness.
A Viewing will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on September 20, 2019 between 4-6pm, with a Celebration of Life being held at 6pm at Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the RI Veteran's Home, 480 Metacom Ave Bristol RI 02809.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019