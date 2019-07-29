|
Scott Robert Gleason
Scott Robert Gleason, beloved partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend, unexpectedly passed away in Newport on July 21, 2019.
A resident of Newport for over twelve years, Scott was born on December 16, 1963 in Rochester, New Hampshire to Richard Gleason and Joan Serre. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from College of William & Mary. He was a high school science teacher in Lowell, Massachusetts for several years before entering the hospitality industry where he found his true passion.
Scott was an extremely hard worker and an amazing friend to everyone he met. He was passionate about securing his rights and the rights of his co-workers through his union work and advocacy. He was a life-long avid New England Patriots fan and loved to talk politics with anyone who would listen. His dogs meant the world to him.
Scott leaves behind his cherished partner of 19 years, Stephen Gordon of Newport; his parents, Richard Gleason (Delores) of Littleton, North Carolina and Joan Serre (Ray) of Tampa, Florida; his brothers, Rick, Jeff, Brian, and Cliff Gleason; his sister, Kim Jones; his sisters-in-law, Darlene and Kelly Gleason; Stephen's parents, Anita and Stephen Gordon; Stephen's brothers, Mark Gordon (Sonya) and Angelo Gordon; his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; his beloved dogs, Porkchop and Gigi; and many friends who were like family.
Scott's family and friends take comfort in the fact that Scott is now with his step-mother, Barbara Gleason, and his first dog, Mia.
A memorial and celebration of Scott's life will be held on Monday, August 5 at 1 p.m. at Jo's American Bistro, 24 Memorial Blvd W., Newport. Please come as you are and Patriots attire welcome.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue Rhode Island, PO Box 458, Wakefield RI 02880, or at www.animalrescueri.org.
For additional information, visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 29 to July 31, 2019