Sean A. Walsh
Sean A. Walsh
With sad hearts, we announce the death of Sean Aaron Walsh, age 54 and just one day shy of his birthday. Sean was born in Providence, Rhode Island on June 29, 1965.
Sean is a 1983 graduate of Portsmouth High School and worked hard in the summers from the age of 10 years old with his father and brothers on their commercial lobster boat. After graduation, commercial lobster fishing became his full time career with the family business. In his later years, Sean became the captain of the "Elizabeth" fondly named after his mother. Sean was also an accomplished painter for many years.
Sean is preceded in death by his father Robert Walsh. He is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Watts of Newcastle, CA, his daughters Sierra and Savannah and their mother, Connie Jepson-Walsh of Porstmouth, R.I.; sister Kimberly Farasyn of Crooked River Ranch, OR; brother Garritt Walsh and wife Samantha of Loomis, CA and brother Stuart Walsh of Portsmouth, R.I. and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when social gathering restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted.
Sean was well loved and revered by everyone he met. His quick-witted humor and charming personality will surely be missed by so many.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.familyschoicecremation.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
