Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharron Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharron (DeLuca) Carr


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharron (DeLuca) Carr Obituary
Sharron (DeLuca) Carr
Sharron (DeLuca) Carr, 80, of Warwick/Newport, RI and Watertown, NY passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sharron attended Immaculate Heart Academy for Girls and graduated from Watertown High School. She also attended Lennox Hill Hospital and Nursing School in New York City.
Sharron was an accomplished pianist and also enjoyed the theatre, arts and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rita and Ted DeLuca of Watertown, NY. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly A. Carr (Tim McKeown) of Lakeville, MA and son R. Michael Carr of North Kingstown, RI; her sister Michele (DeLuca) Amsterdam of Burleson, TX and two granddaughters, Thea and Dylan Carr of North Kingstown, RI.
In accordance with her wishes, a private family memorial will be held.
Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -