|
|
Sharron (DeLuca) Carr
Sharron (DeLuca) Carr, 80, of Warwick/Newport, RI and Watertown, NY passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sharron attended Immaculate Heart Academy for Girls and graduated from Watertown High School. She also attended Lennox Hill Hospital and Nursing School in New York City.
Sharron was an accomplished pianist and also enjoyed the theatre, arts and cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rita and Ted DeLuca of Watertown, NY. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly A. Carr (Tim McKeown) of Lakeville, MA and son R. Michael Carr of North Kingstown, RI; her sister Michele (DeLuca) Amsterdam of Burleson, TX and two granddaughters, Thea and Dylan Carr of North Kingstown, RI.
In accordance with her wishes, a private family memorial will be held.
Donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020