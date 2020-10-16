1/1
Shawn P. Donnelly
1957 - 2020
SHAWN P DONNELLY
SHAWN P DONNELLY. 63. of Renton, WA passed away Oct 8. 2020 after a long courageous battle with Diabetes. He was the son of Barbara (O'Neill) Peters and the late John F. Donnelly. Born in Newport, Shawn attended Rogers High School('75).
Following High School. he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was fortunate to be born into the great Irish Clan Donnelly from the "Fifth Ward" Where he found the perfect outlet for his huge personality, twinkling Irish eyes, fine singing voice and his uproarious sense of humour.
Shawn moved to Washington state in the 80s where he began his career in the automobile business. He gained local notoriety with his TV commercials as "The Loan Arranger". While selling autos was his vocation, singing was his passion. Shawn and his partner, Tony Rubino formed a Karoake business and entertained people in many hotels and restaurants in Renton and surrounding areas. With his kind, generous, happy nature, Shawn was an instant friend to everyone he met.
He was lovingly tended to by his wife,Cheri. He also leaves his children Justin, Chelsey and Shawn Jr. and three grandchildren Harper Rose, Ayden and Julia. The family asks that you tell someone you love a joke in his memory. After cremation, a military ceremony was held in Renton WA.
A memorial service for Shawn will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
