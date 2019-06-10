|
Sheila Anne Sconyers
Sheila Anne Sconyers, 81, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Rhode Island Ave, Newport, passed away on June 8, 2019. Sheila was born in Newport, RI to Joseph and Ivy (Eastwood) O'Neill, and was the wife of the late Gardner "Cy" Sconyers, Jr.
Sheila and Cy raised their children in their Rhode Island Avenue home for 55 years. She was a true Newporter and animal lover, she always stopped to talk to everyone, never passed an opportunity to say hi to their animals. Everyone knew Sheila as "Mamere" because she made everyone feel like family. She was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1956 and a long-time Teacher's Aide in the Newport Public School system. Also, a talented seamstress, she loved to sew and repair clothes.
She was a longtime member of the former St. George's Episcopal Church in Newport, and more recently enjoyed the new community at the Church of the Holy Cross in Middletown. Sheila also enjoyed many days with her children at the baseball field, where she served as treasurer for Newport Little League. Shelia was an avid reader and was especially interested in history and World War II.
Sheila is survived by her children, David Sconyers and his wife Linda of Arlington, TX, Chris Sconyers of Newport, and Gabrielle Hart of Portsmouth. She also leaves her grandchildren, April Sconyers, Emma Sconyers, Sara Sconyers, David Joseph Sconyers, Maxwell Hart, Mary Anne Sconyers, and Niall Madden, and two great grandchildren, Damian and Oliver Vieira. She is also survived by a sister Kathy O'Neill of Newport and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother James O'Neill and a granddaughter Hannah E. Hart.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am in the Church of the Holy Cross, 1439 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, 1439 West Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 10 to June 12, 2019