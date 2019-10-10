|
|
Shirley "Lee" Austin
Shirley "Lee" Austin, 96, passed away September 22, 2019 at her home with family at her side. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, lived in Newport, Rhode Island for 40 years and Naples, Italy for 5 years. Shirley was a resident of St Augustine, Florida for the past 17 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemake.
Shirley was a member of St Mary's Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, R.I. and a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards with her friends.
She is preceded death in by her husband Plato C. Austin of Taylorsville, North Carolina. He was a 30 year naval veteran and survivor of the USS Lexington, which was in the battle of the Coral Sea during WWII.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Wright of Rutland, Vt, daughter Diane Ryan and son in law Tom Ryan of St Augustine, son Kevin Austin of Melbourne, FL, three granddaughters, Brenna Ryan and Courtney Muir of St Augustine and Amanda West of Park City, Utah, one grandson Taylor Austin of Melbourne Beach, Fl. and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at 2pm Saturday October 5th at Craig Funeral Home, St Augustine.
Donations in her memory can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast, Florida. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Community Hospice for their quality and personal care.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019