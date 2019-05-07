|
Shirley Mae (Popple) Friend
Shirley Mae (Popple) Friend, 94, of North Providence, formerly of Newport and Rumford, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Louise (Springer) Popple. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Friend.
Shirley worked as a civil service employee for the United States Government until her retirement. She was a member of The Church of the Epiphany in Rumford, P.F.L.A.G., the Episcopal Church Women, the Pocasset Wamponoag Tribe of the Pokanoket Nation, and was the Bear Clan Mother "Laughing Water" of the tribe.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Dorothy L. Hitt of North Providence. She was the loving mother of the late Robert B. Hitt and his husband Bruce E. Barton of Rumford, the late Kathleen G. Godino, and the stepmother of the late Stuart R. Hitt. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Popple and the late Ruth Popple Lyon.
In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, she is survived by her brother Paul Popple of Middletown, a sister, Eleanor Popple Gillen of Williamsburg, VA, seven grandchildren, Corrie Silvia-Berry, Kristen Silvia, Robert G. Silvia Jr., Gregory Godino, Joseph Godino, Lissette Hitt, Stephanie Hart, eleven great-granchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, 1336 Pawtucket Ave, Rumford, RI on Thursday, May 9 at 4PM. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to The Church of the Epiphany, 1336 Pawtucket Ave, Rumford, RI 02916 are greatly appreciated.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 7 to May 9, 2019