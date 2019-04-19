|
Sidney J. Oakley Jr.
Sidney J. Oakley, Jr. 70, of Newport, Rhode Island passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 14, 2019, at Newport Hospital, in Newport, Rhode Island. Sidney was born on July 23, 1948 to the late Sidney J. Oakley, Sr. and Dorothy Barker Oakley. "Sid" was a member of the Rogers High School Graduating Class of 1967, and a member of ROTC, chorus, the track and football teams. He was an avid surfer for many years and a member of the Newport Polar Bears. He will be lovingly and fondly remembered by his wife of twenty-eight years, Claire Ehrenborg-Oakley; Sid is survived by his children David Renzello and fiance Clare Williman of Attleborough, MA, Lauren Fresco and her husband Anthony of Reading, MA, Newport, RI and Mexico, ME, and Denise Santorsola and her husband Mark of Dracut, MA, and lovingly remembered as Grampa by his nine grandchildren and Old Grampa by many of his thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Mary (Oakley) Tucker and husband Richard of Lincoln, RI, Jean (Oakley) Foster and the late Frank B. Jr., Robert L. Oakley and wife Patricia, and Stephen J. Oakley and his companion Kathy Allison, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Leanne Oakley and his son Richard "Clay" Oakley. He worked at the Newport Shipyard, and retired from Raytheon after thirty-four years. After retirement, he enjoyed cooking and canning, (his salsa and hot pepper relish was received by many friends and family) golfing at Jamestown and Green Valley, darts, gardening and spending time with his large extended family. He was a lifetime member of the Newport Elks Lodge #108, becoming Elk of the Year. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the North End Club, the All Vets, Friendly Sons of Newport, the Newport Sportsman's Club and Vasco da Gamma. Visitation for family and friends to remember and celebrate Sid's life will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI on May 11, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 or to The Three Angels, P.O. Box 4001, Middletown, RI 02842.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 19 to May 10, 2019