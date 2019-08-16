|
|
Sr. Anne Walsh
Sr. Anne Walsh, a beloved member of the Ursuline Community, died peacefully July 19, 2019 at Andrus -on-Hudson, Hastings New York. Sr. Anne was born to Margaret O'Hanley and John J. Walsh in Newport RI on May 2, 1933. She was the youngest of 10 children.
She entered the Ursulines in 1955 and was professed in 1958. Sr. Anne graduated from the College of New Rochelle in 1955 with a BA in Psychology and in 1968 she was awarded a MA in Education from Villanova University.
Sr. Anne's ministry included elementary school teacher in Wilmington, DE and Malone, NY as well as Blessed Sacrament School in New Rochelle. She also served as principal of Notre Dame School, Malone, NY and as pastoral associate in Chateaugay, NY. In community Sr. Anne ministered as Superior in Wilmington DE and assistant Superior at the Marian Residence. She lovingly devoted herself to the needs of the sisters at the Marian Residence, Andrus and St. Teresa's Community.
Sr. Anne will be deeply missed by those who loved and survive her: her Ursuline Sisters, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Mary Durgin and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Predeceased by her parents, brothers; John, Frank, Joe, Alex, Ray and Peter, her sisters; Margaret (Hitchcock), Mary (Nunes) and Sheila (Durgin).
Services were held at the Ursuline Province Center, New Rochelle, NY on July 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Sr. Anne's memory to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund at the Ursuline Provincialate, 1338 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019