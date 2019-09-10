|
Stephanie Marie Wright
Stephanie Marie Wright, 45, of Newport passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick.
Born in Corpus Christi,TX she was the daughter of Larry Simpson of Texas and the late Patricia Wright Palakiko. Stephanie's greatest pride as a mother, sister, and CNA was caring for others. Her children were her everything and they made her proud everyday. For those who knew Stephanie know she had the biggest smile and the best laugh. She loved being with her children, spending time with family, and going to the beach. Stephanie leaves her children Shane Hurley and wife Rachel of Stoughton, MA, Sierra Wright, Logan and Ethan Southworth all of Newport. She also leaves behind her brother Brian Palakiko and wife Emma of Tiverton as well as her sister Brandy Long and brother Larry Simpson of Texas. Stephanie also leaves her cousin who she loved and adored Lanee DeBlois of Bristol. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at 3:00pm in the Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family in church from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Donations may be made to:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-family-after-their-tragic-unexpected-loss?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019