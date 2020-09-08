Stephen "Steve" Francis Casey

Stephen "Steve" Francis Casey, 67, of Casey Ct., Newport, RI passed away peacefully of metastatic prostate cancer on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in his home in the arms of his beloved wife Sally (Jenkins) Casey.

Steve was born on March 7, 1953 in Newport, RI. Steve was a man of a certain place. The 2nd oldest of 10, born and bred on Casey Court, in a house where Caseys had lived for generations. A rare story in this transient day and age. He raised his family in that house and made his new life with his beloved Sally there as well. He must have turned that corner from Coggeshall thousands of times and had the wonderful fortune to make that last turn on this earth in his home surrounded by the tears and touches and smiles of those who loved him.

Steve was "The Tree Guy." That's not a definition of his job, but a metaphor for his life. There was a sense in Steve of living in the moment, of abiding, a patience, and a confidence as monumental as any great elm. His roots were deep and strong in his beloved Newport. His branches spread like those estate specimen trees he nurtured, spread into his children James and Danielle and into Sally's family, Natalie, David, Erica, and Danny. His knowledge of the green growing history of Newport was encyclopedic. He had a passion for the natural world, a wonder at anything growing or flowing or flying. His curiosity about any natural phenomenon was enthusiastic and contagious. And he was a water man, boating with his father on Almy Pond, in the surf at "Caseys" Beach, dipping in the creek in Jackson Hole.

Steve attended Cluny School for his elementary years. He then went to De La Salle Academy graduating in 1970. He went on to Paul Smith's College where he received an Associates Degree in Forestry, in 1974, studying in Tree Pathology and Entomology. Steve was a "tree expert," a lover of nature, beauty and trees.

Steve was the proud Owner of Casey Tree Specialists for 45 years. He sold his business this past June and continued working and operating his crane up until 3 weeks prior to his death. In 1988 he became the founder member of Newport Tree Conservancy (formerly Newport Tree Society). For 8 years, Steve served on the Newport Tree Commission and was awarded for his service by the City of Newport. He was a member of the Tree Care Industry Association since 1980 and attended Davey Institute of Tree Service. Steve served in various ministries for St. Mary's Church in Newport for over 30 years. Steve was a longtime friend of Lois W.

Steve was the son of the late James P. and Audrey J. Casey.

Steve is survived by his wife Sally (Jenkins), his children James (Casey) of Newport, RI, Danielle Spalding (David) of Portsmouth, RI, Natalie Lyon (Mark), David Dahlin (Andrea), Erica Dahlin (Will), and Danny Dahlin (Kim) all of Jackson Hole, WY.

Steve was predeceased by his eldest brother Timothy Casey. He is also survived by his siblings Martin Casey (Martha), Barbara O'Donnell (Timothy), Susan Jorgensen (David), Bernadette Griffin (John), Cecilia Humphrey (Leslie), Monica Chihara (Walter), Philip Casey (Lora), Anne Magnan (Brian). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Aza Chatterton-Richmond, Mason Dahlin, Oliver Lyon and Abigail Spalding. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, their children, and a very large group of loving and caring friends.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00pm -7:00pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00am, in St. Mary's Church, Spring St, Newport.

Due to the current restrictions, guests will be allowed into the funeral home and church as space allows, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Genitourinary Cancer Treatment Center, or the Newport Tree Conservancy.

