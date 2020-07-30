1/1
Stephen J. Brady
Stephen J. Brady
Stephen J. Brady, 59, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020.
Born in New Jersey, Stephen spent the last 36 years living in Newport. During his time here Stephen was a property owner and a businessman. He is best known for his work in the diving industry and as a boat Captain, a commercial diver and owner of the Newport Diving Center. Stephen was a diving certified PADi and RDI Instructor, having trained many students over the years from the Naval Academy, USCG Academy, Mass Maritime Academy, and many local residents.
A beloved father, he is survived by his daughters Madison Grace Brady, Morrigan Aveleen Brady and their mother, Pamela Boyd Brady. He is also survived by his mother Dolores Brady, his sisters Eileen Brady, Jane Brady Ledingham, her husband Rick their daughters Kate and Jessica; his niece Amy Brady Hanson, her husband LDCR. John Hanson, their children Hannah, Cavin, Grace, and Nolan, his niece Kathryn, his nephew Joseph Brady, his wife Jen, and their son Joseph.
A private service for Stephen will be held for his family at a later date.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, for online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
