Stephen J. P. Croughan Jr.

Stephen J. P. Croughan Jr. Obituary
Stephen J. P. Croughan, Jr.
Stephen J.P. Croughan, Jr., of 47 Dudley Avenue, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at the age of 68 on September 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Stephen was born in Newport, RI to the late Stephen J. Croughan, Sr. and the late Mary (Harrigan) Croughan.
Mr. Croughan attended De LaSalle Academy, followed by the University of Rhode Island and taught in the Middletown School system for 30 years. He dedicated his life to teaching and coaching the youth of Middletown.
Stephen is survived by his sisters, Maureen Sullivan and Susan Walker, and brother William M. Croughan.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Croughan will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, at Mann Avenue and Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery at 465 Brown's Lane in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Middletown High School Athletic Boosters, 130 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
