Stephen Shaw
Stephen C. Shaw of Little Compton, died on March 7th at the age of seventy. Steve was a fiercely proud native Newporter, son of Stephen and Emilie (Rowland) Shaw and brother of Pamela Honiball, all who predeceased him. Steve graduated from Rogers High School where he met his future wife Roberta Perrello. After high school he was the grand prize winner of the US Army lottery for the draft. Returning home he graduated from Roger Williams and was a Traffic Engineer for R.A.Cataldo and Allen & Demerjian before he and Roberta started their own company, Automated Counts & Traffic Surveys (ACTS).
Steve had sparkling blue eyes and a wonderfully irreverent sense of humor and wit, finding humor in all situations. The family motto of "if you can laugh at it you can live with it" enabled us to deal with the good and bad times life throws at you. Love, humor, grace and luck are a formidable combination.
Steve leaves his wife Roberta (Perrello) Shaw of Little Compton and a son Justin Shaw of Attleboro Mass. Heaven is certainly more fun with his arrival, and I'm sure he's looking for his father-in-law to tell him he was wrong about our being too young to marry. Five months shy of 50 years was a pretty good run.
Being mindful of the coronavirus precautions, the funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of life for this good and kind man will be held at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020