Stephen W. Biello
Stephen W. Biello, 73, of Franklin Street, Newport, RI died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Newport Hospital. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Dominick and Ruth (Oshiro) Biello.
The epitome of a gentleman and scholar, Steve was embraced by all who had met him. His quiet and unassuming personality did not reflect the kindness and generosity he shared to others.
Steve was a lover of music, sports and most all learning. He graduated from Rogers High School with honors in 1964 and a 1968 Brown University graduate, graduating near the top of his class. Upon graduating from Brown, Steve was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in the U.S. and Korea as a Preventative Medicine Specialist responsible for water analysis and purification and the prevention of water, food, air, insect and rodent borne diseases.
As a youth and young man, Steve enjoyed participating in sports. Steve played baseball for Rogers High School and the Aquidnecks of the Sunset League.
As an adult he played on many local softball teams such as The Gallery of Homes and Broadway Toggery. He also played on the 1971 Mack's Lounge that won the State Championship and played in the National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. Steve's passion was giving his time to helping others. As a youth he gave his time being a coach and referee at the local YMCA, as well as working as a youth counselor at the Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp.
While in the Army, Steve gave his time assisting at a Korean orphanage, conducting clothing drives and helping families raise domestic animals. Upon returning home from Korea, Steve continued his penchant for giving and helping others by working for the Veterans Administration of RI. Steve always strived for excellence in his work and that was shown in the many awards and recognitions he received while working for the V.A. His most cherished award was being named RI Federal Employee of the Year in the early 1990's. Steve's tireless work at the V.A. was unmatched as he had helped countless Aquidneck Island and Rhode Island veterans and their families get the relief, benefits and respect that they deserved. Steve retired from the V.A. after over 30 years of stellar service.
Steve is survived by his sister Lia Biello (Todd) and his brother David Biello (Stephanie). He also leaved behind his nephew David Biello Jr. (Helen) and his nieces Andraea Biello and Hannah Biello, plus many cousins in Hawaii.
Steve is predeceased by his parents and brother Andrew Biello.
The family would also like to thank the Newport Hospital, especially the Intensive Care Unit and Hope Hospice for the care and compassion given to Steve preparing him for his new journey.
Visiting hours will be held on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11 from 4-7 pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A prayer service will be held at 7pm in the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Steve's memory to the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, 95 Church St, Newport, RI 02840 or to the by visiting
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019