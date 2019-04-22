|
Steven Easterbrook
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Steven Easterbrook passed away after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on October 14, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York, Steve was an ambitious and talented man who influenced thousands of people and hundreds of organizations around the globe. Steve was an Ivy League-educated entrepreneur, graduating from Cornell University and going on to obtain an MBA from Bryant University in RI. In 2008, he founded a successful and world-renowned business that teaches Fortune 500 companies and government organizations techniques to improve their configuration management processes. He was deeply admired and respected by the many people who knew him well.
As a talented guitar player, Steve wrote and performed his own music on a variety of stages, and his original songs could be heard on the radio and in bars around the country, especially in Newport, RI during the 1980's. This, in addition to his frequent traveling for work, helped to cultivate his reputation as a hot wing expert. He could tell anyone where to find the best hot wings, anywhere in the country. His quick wit and playful humor kept everyone who met him laughing (occasionally confused) and always wanting to hear more.
Steve was also a skilled photographer. His photos of landscapes, birds, and other wildlife in the Blue Ridge Mountains earned him awards and recognition from Virginia Wildlife Magazine and National Geographic.
He was a man who loved his family, his dog, and the Blue Ridge Mountains that he called home. Steve is predeceased by his parents John R. Easterbrook and Marcia Spinack McCabe. He is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters Kerri, Kristen, and Katie; "adopted" sons Alec Mann and Jessey Gouin; sisters Adrian (Gary) Gregoretti, Lynn (Kevin) Isler, and Tracey McCabe; his four-legged best friend Daisy; as well as many other family members and friends.
Steve loved sharing his talents with the world, so please enjoy some of his original music (https://soundcloud.com/steve-easterbrook-music), view his photography (http://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/profile/889290/), and learn about his company (https://cmpic.com/about.htm).
A private service will be held to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Wildlife Center of Virginia (https://www.wildlifecenter.org/donate) or the Lynchburg Humane Society (https://lynchburghumane.org/donations/). Even though Steve is no longer with us, as he always sang, he will continue "Rockin' while the Blue Ridge Mountains roll."
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019