Steven Nicholas Vamvakis

Steven Nicholas Vamvakis Obituary
Steven Nicholas Vamvakis
Steven Nicholas Vamvakis, 66, of Naples Fl, passed away on February 2, 2020 at home. Born in Philadelphia PA, son of the late Nicholas and Martha (Harriman) Vamvakis. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Martley Vamvakis; son Matthew Vamvakis and daughter-in-law, Rachel of Summit NJ; brother Christopher Vamvakis of Phoenix; Stepson, Bill Roland and wife Julie of East Greenwich, RI; stepson James Roland and wife Melanie of New York City, NY: grandchildren, Ethan and Michael Vamvakis, Olivia and Ellie Roland. See http://www.naplesfuneralhome.com for full obituary and memorial details.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020
