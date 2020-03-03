Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Susan Souza Obituary
Susan Souza
Susan Souza, age 64, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 25, 2020.
Susan was born in Bangor, ME, to David O'Donald and the late Freda (Marcho) O'Donald. Susan was the wife of Joseph Souza, III of Middletown for the last 35 years.
Susan worked in the hospitality industry as an event coordinator for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, refinishing furniture and spending time with her grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Katie, Joseph, Julianna and Kaitlyn.
Besides by her husband, Joseph, she is survived by her father, David O'Donald, her children, Laurie Accetta (Adam), Jaime Brisco, Nicholas Souza (Tracy), and her siblings, Cindi Burke (Joseph), Richard O'Donald (Renee), her brother-in-law, Dana Fogg, Sarah Dingle (Matthew), Timothy O'Donald (Nyree).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Freda O'Donald, and sister, Valerie Fogg.
Calling hours for Susan will be held on March 7, 2020, at the Memorial Funeral home, 375 Broadway, Newport, from 12-2 PM, with a memorial service immediately following at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
