Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Columba's Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Merciol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. Merciol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne M. Merciol Obituary
Suzanne M. Merciol
Suzanne M. Merciol, age 96, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 8, 2020.
Born in Dombasle, Argonne, France to Fernand and Jeanne (Berniére) Guillame. Suzanne moved to the United States in 1969 and worked for many years at the former C.H. Charles 5&10. Formerly of Prospect Hill Street, Newport, she was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. An avid traveler and gardener, Suzanne could always be found with a smile on her face. Suzanne particularly enjoyed entertaining friends and preparing French dishes for them.
Suzanne is survived by her nephew Dominique Gillet and his wife Marie-France, her niece Regine Lesueur and her husband Claude, and her niece Veronique Riva and her husband Arnold, all of France and her goddaughter, Rockelle Jones of Newport
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her first husband, Jean Leclerc and her second husband, Francis X. Merciol, whom she married in 1969 and her sister Marcelle Gillet of France.
A private funeral service will be held for Suzanne and burial will follow at St. Columba's Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.
Donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to Alliance Française de Newport through their website at www.alliancefrancaisenewportri.org.
Online tribute is located at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/suzanne-merciol/
Published in Newport Daily News from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -