Teresa Anne Leffers
Teresa A Leffers, 55, passed away peacefully and in the presence of her family on Saturday July 27, 2019, at in Danvers, MA. She was born on March 8th, 1964, in St Petersburg, FL to Charles E Skinner and Verney C Skinner(Goodman). Terri was a 1982 graduate of Thomas A Edison High School in Tulsa, OK. Her senior classmates honored her as Miss Edison of her 1982 Class and as a junior and senior Teresa was an All City Allstar of the Edison Girls' Varsity Basketball team. She also attended the Tulsa Opera Guild's Debutante Ball in 1982. In 1987 she graduated with a Business Degree from the University of Tulsa and as a member of the Gamma Tau Chapter of The Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation Terri worked for American Express and a Marine Documentation Service in RI. She married Bruce Leffers in August of 1998. After moving to FL, Teresa worked for many years as a store manager for Williams~Sonoma and for a year at Alabama University, as of late.
Terri was an avid tennis player(3.5~4.0 in her age group), fisherwoman(mostly saltwater), and she enjoyed volunteer assistant coaching ladies' high school bassketball in West Warwick, RI. She loved cooking, gardening, reading, dancing, doing crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, playing pingpong, all kinds of music, and was quite good at decorating both of her homes with Bruce. Terri enjoyed swimming, sailing, doing anything on the water, and she loved to hit the beach with her beloved doggies, Heidi followed by Alaska, at Fort Getty on Conanicut Island. Terri was a fierce and worthy competitor in most sports and she liked watching college and professional sports with her brothers and friends, often. She had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, a sharp mind, and the heart of a giver. She was beautiful inside and out and was a joy to know and to be known by her was joyful. Terri Berri was loved by all who knew her and we that loved her will miss her smile and her grace, every single day.
Teresa is pre~deceased by her Father, Charles E Skinner, and by her Brother, John "Cal" Skinner. She is survived by her Mother, Verney C Goodman, and her Brother, C Jess Skinner and his wife Marcia. She is also survived by her nephews~ Shane Brody, Kris Murphy, Chase and Tyler Skinner ~and she is survived by her neices~ Heather, Jenna, and Bethany Skinner. Her ex~husband Bruce Leffers survives her and they have remained dear friends their whole lives, since they first met.
Terri has chosen to be creamated and we will celebrate her Life with Friends and Family at St Columbo's Church, 55 Vaucluse Avenue in Middletown, RI at 2:00pm on Friday, August 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions would be made in Teresa's memory to Gilda's Club of South Florida, 119 Rosa Drive, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316.
Thank You, God, for sharing this beautiful Spirit of yours with us!
May she rest and pass in Peace, in Love, and with You in Heaven.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019