THELMA F. (SCHARSTROM) NUTTALL
Thelma F. Nuttall passed away peacefully in her sleep at Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg, PA on November 3, 2018. She was born on May 19,1925 to Erik Werner and Florence Taylor Scharstrom in Fall River, MA. where she lived for her childhood and youth, graduating from Durfee High School in 1942. With a Gregg Shorthand Speed Certificate in hand, she worked for Wallace C Hathaway, Accountant, and, eventually, for John P. Slade and Son Insurance Agency. In 1947, she married Warren F. Nuttall at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and they had two daughters, Gail and Debbie.
The family moved to Portsmouth, RI in 1961 where she enjoyed gardening, square dancing with the Grand Squares and playing golf at Green Valley Country Club. She was very active in St. Mary's Episcopal Church and, with her husband, Warren, became a member of the adult social club, helping with dinners, fairs and other social events.
In her later years, she moved to Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg, PA, where she enjoyed many events, such as snow tubing, miniature golf, playing pinochle, knitting club, exercise classes in the pool, tubing down the Yellow Breeches Creek, and day trips with her friends
She is survived by her two daughters, Gail C Woods and husband, Kevin, and Debbie N Buffum, her four grandchildren, Brent Woods and his wife Jessica Battaini, Erika Manotti and her husband, Jason, Peter Buffum and Emily Buffum, and her four great-grandchildren, Penelope, Julian, Brinsley, and Brooke.
She was loved by, and loved them all.
A graveside service and burial will be held in St Mary's Episcopal Church Graveyard at 12:00 on Saturday, May 25, 2019
Published in Newport Daily News from May 16 to May 18, 2019