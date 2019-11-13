|
Theodore L. Barra, Jr.
Theodore L. Barra, Jr. 77, of Tiverton, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in St. Anne's Hospital.
He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Stoos) Barra.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Theodore L. and Viola (McKeevery) Barra, Sr.
Mr. Barra served in the Navy and two tours in the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his military service.
He will be greatly missed.
He leaves his children, Theodore Barra, Michael Barra, both of Tiverton and Theresa Viveiros and her husband Steve of Westport, MA, as well as five grandchildren and two great-granchildren.
Ted is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Theodora Johnson, Robert Barra and Michael Barra.
He was the brother of the late Shirley Barra, Gloria Anderson, Georgia Tautkus and Dana Barra.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. His prayer service will take place at 7:00 PM in the funeral Home.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held, Monday at 10:00AM at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Avenue, Middletown.
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019