ONE YEAR
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of
THEODORE T. MICHAUD
2018 - May 1 - 2019
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same.
We have to hide our heartache
When someone
speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living without you
is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was so kind and true.
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we are all together.
But with the love in our heart
You walk with us forever.
Your Loving Family,
Cheri, Lynne, Marty, Martin T., Chelsea, Teddy, & Cheryl
Published in Newport Daily News on May 1, 2019