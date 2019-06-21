|
|
Theodore "Ted" Young
Theodore "Ted" James Young of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019. He was 70 years old. Born on November 1, 1948, in Newport, Rhode Island, he was preceded in death by his father Charles Theodore Young and his mother Georgia Gianarakos Young.
Ted graduated from Harker Preparatory School in 1968 and attended St. Joseph (Jesuit) College. After college, he entered the U. S. Navy. He served two years on the USS Holland followed by two years in the Naval Reserve. He was honorably discharged from his Naval service in September of 1977. A native Newporter, Ted returned home after his military service and resided here the rest of his life. He worked primarily in the insurance industry after his service and retired in 2015.
Ted loved music, movies, reading, and most of all fishing. He was a gentle soul with a passion for the Red Sox.
He leaves his sister Marina Young Kelly (and her husband Peter) of Greensboro, Vermont and his brother Chris Charles Young (and his wife Teresa) of Newport, RI. Four nieces, Sandra Penelope Press, Stephanie Lynn Hazan, Nicole Elise Young and Rachael Millik, nephew Ryan Hazinakis, and a great niece Zoe Taylor Hazan and two great nephews Samuel Charles Hazan and Stamatos Millik. He also leaves his companion, Jackie Allee.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 12:00PM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) via their website at https://www.iucn.org/donate, or to the National Geographic Society, c/o the Development Office, 1145 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 21 to June 24, 2019