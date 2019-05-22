Home

of Glen Allen, Va., previously of Middletown, R.I. passed away May 20, 2019. She was 94. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 yrs. Frank W. Jackson; her parents, Edward and Marie (Marquis) Gargan; her sisters, Constance Gargan and Doris Louberg; her brothers, Eugene Savage and Raymond Gargan; great-grandson, Christopher Jackson. She and her husband lived in Middletown, R.I. for 43 yrs. Theresa worked at Newport Savings & Loan in Newport for 21 yrs. She is survived by her son, Richard Jackson and his wife, Rosemary of Glen Allen, Va.; grandsons, Robert Jackson and his wife, Cheri of Panama City, FL. and Scott Jackson of Richmond, Va.; great-grandchildren, Cayleigh Jackson of Panama City, FL. and Kasey Loehr of Richmond, Va. A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 22 to May 27, 2019
