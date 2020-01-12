|
Theresa Pereira
Theresa (Borges) Pereira, 102 of Tiverton, RI passed away on January 9th. She was the widow of Carlos C. Pereira to whom she was married almost 60 years before his passing in 1999. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (Araujo) and Manuel J. Borges. She was a member of the Middletown Senior Center where she was involved in the chorus entertaining at nursing homes on Aquidneck Island, Bristol and Tiverton. In 2002, she was the oldest contestant, at the age of 84, in the Ms. Senior Sweetheart Pageant of America representing the state of RI. She worked for Edgar's Department Store as manager of the millinery department retiring after 30 years. She was predeceased by a daughter, Victoria Pereira and siblings, Manuel Borges, Julius Borges, William Borges, Mary Souza, and Mary Pereira. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Jerome (Peter) of Tiverton, RI with whom she lived for 20 years, her beloved granddaughter, Tracy Robin (Andrew) and her two treasured great-grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Robin of South Portland, ME. and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday from 4:30- 7:30 PM. Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Road, Tiverton, RI with a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Christopher Church, 1554 Main Road, Tiverton, RI. Burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River, MA.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020