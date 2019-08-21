Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Thomas A. Slavens


1946 - 2019
Thomas A. Slavens Obituary
Thomas A. Slavens
Thomas A. Slavens, 72 of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Carol A. (Lachapelle) Slavens. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Thomas I. and Gloria (Watkins) Slavens. Mr. Slavens served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
Besides his wife he leaves children Thomas Slavens of Columbus, MO, Pricilla Marshall and her husband Ronald of Tiverton and Donald Albert of Zepher Hills, FL. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Slavens and his wife Linda of Pomfret, CT and his sister Wendy Borodemos of Middletown, as well as seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Funeral services will be private.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
