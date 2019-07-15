|
Thomas J. Dutra
Thomas J. Dutra, 78, of Tiverton, RI, died peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay after a long illness, surrounded by loving family.
He was a devoted husband to Beverly A. Dutra (McCulley) for 55 years.
Born on February 3, 1941 in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Frank and Delphine (Furtado) Dutra. He was raised in Middletown, RI and eventually moved to Portsmouth, RI where he and Beverly raised their three daughters.
After graduating high school from DeLaSalle Academy in 1959, Tom attended Providence College and received a bachelor's degree in Education in 1963. He went on to get his master's degree in Guidance at Rhode Island College in 1968.
Tom worked for the Middletown Public School System for 33 years. During his tenure he was a Social Studies Teacher at Berkeley Peckham School (1963-1968), Teacher/Guidance Counselor at the Gaudet Middle School (1968-1975), and finally Guidance Counselor at Middletown High School (1975 until retiring in 1996). He loved working with his students and took joy in their success. He also was heavily involved with their athletics program as a Football, Basketball, and Baseball Coach. He was loved by all his students and athletes.
He had many talents and interests. He enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and traveling the world with Beverly. He also had a love for music and even played in a band while in high school and most recently he enjoyed his Wednesday afternoon Jam Sessions with several members of the Portsmouth Senior Center. He even acted as their MC in their annual County Jammin' performances. He also enjoyed playing guitar with his family and friends. Tom had a passion for sports and was a very dedicated coach especially as an Assistant Football coach and took pride in being part of Middletown High School's Super Bowl Championship team in 1976. He, along with the team and other coaches were inducted into the Middletown High School Hall of Fame in 2016. He was avid New York Yankees fan and he would listen to the games on the radio growing up. His favorite player of all time was Mickey Mantle. Tom was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church and a member of the National State and Local Retired Teachers Association, James L. Maher Center, Newport and National AARP Chapters, Middletown Knights of Columbus, Vasco de Gama, Newport Lodge #104 P.P.O. Elks, and the Portsmouth Senior Center. He was also a former member of the Green Valley Country Club. Beyond all else, Tom was a dedicated and loving family man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his three daughters and sons-in laws, Christine D. & Jonathan Gates of Farmington, CT Carolyn J. & Patrick Cleary of Middletown, RI, and Jennifer L. and David Gioffre of Ridgefield, CT. Tom also had five grandchildren, Alexander and Jillian Gates, Jacquelyn Cleary, and Thomas and Abigail Gioffre. Calling hours will be held on, Friday July 19, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 pm, in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
His funeral will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019, at 8:30 am, from the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 am, in Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI 02842 or St. Vincent De Paul Society 1 Vernon Ave. Newport, RI 02840
For additional information, visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 15 to July 17, 2019