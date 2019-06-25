|
Thomas M. Carrellas
WINDHAM, MAINE-- Thomas M. Carrellas, of Gray, ME passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was 62 years old.
Born on September 7, 1956 in Newport, Rhode Island, he is preceded in death by his father Alfred J. Carrellas Sr., his mother Virginia C. Carrellas and his brother Alfred J. Carrellas Jr.
Tom graduated from Rogers High School, in 1974, received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors majoring in Wildlife Sciences from Unity College, Unity ME in 1978. After graduate work studies he proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for seven years.
Tom worked for the City of South Portland, Maine as a Data Manager. In his spare time, he enjoyed feeding the birds, watching wildlife, and spending time in his new home.
He is survived by his wife Maureen of Gray, Maine; step-son Todd Boudreau (Beth); grandson, Tyler Boudreau; his siblings, twin brother John Carrellas (Mary) Haddam, CT, Michael Carrellas (Patricia) Middletown, RI, Paul Carrellas (Leslie) New York City, sister Mary Ellen Barker (David) Shelby, NC, Jeannie Harrington (Doug) Newport, RI, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was very fond of his beloved dog "Teddy".
As a practicing Roman Catholic, Tom was a strong advocate for the widespread return of the Tridentine mass which was granted in 2007 by Pope Benedict XVI.
A visitation is being held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in efforts for epileptic research in Tom's name may be made to: Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. To express condolences or participate in Tom's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 25 to June 27, 2019