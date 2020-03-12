Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Wilson Obituary
Thomas M. Wilson
Thomas M. Wilson, 66, of Newport, RI passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Tom was born in Portsmouth, VA to Jacob and Elizabeth (Murphy) Wilson. He worked as a groundskeeper at the Navy Base, a cook at the 4th Street Diner and worked maintenance at the Newport Mall for several years.
Tom was a wonderful, caring guy who loved cars and had a great passion for his country and loved studying about WWII. Tom was a loving brother and uncle.
He is survived by his brothers, Leo and wife Lynn of Holbrook, MA, Joshua and wife Rosa of Watertown, MA, his sisters, Jane and husband Ralph, Jean Wilson, Theresa Wilson and Mary Wilson all of Newport, RI and sister-in-law Diane Wilson of Weymouth, MA. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob and Joseph Wilson.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 16 at St. Mary's Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, corner of Turner Rd & Wyatt Rd, Middletown.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -