Thomas Peter Lalli
Thomas "Tom" Peter Lalli, 65, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Rhode Island Hospital, in Providence, RI.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Linda M. (Sullivan) Lalli.
In addition to his wife Linda, Tom is survived by his beloved daughters Gina Therese Lalli of Middletown, RI and Maria Eve Lalli Moisan; his much-loved son-in-law, Daniel Moisan; and his two cherished grandsons, Dominic Thomas Moisan and Dean Gregory Moisan, all of North Kingstown, RI. He also leaves a sister, R. Celeste Lalli of Middletown, RI, and his brothers, John E. Lalli of Cranston, RI, Michael A. Lalli III and his wife Christine of Middletown, RI and P. Blake Lalli and his wife Lynn of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Proudly born in Newport, RI, on November 24,1953, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Anne (Murray) Lalli, Jr. Tom began his education at Hazard Memorial School, graduated from Rogers High School in 1972 and attended Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH. Previous employments include Safeway Systems, Middletown Fire Department, St. George's School, and Cappy's Hillside Cafe, where he developed life-long friendships. In 2013, he retired from a 30-year career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Newport, where he was known as the "Mayor of the Point".
Tom Lalli belonged to everyone. He was happiest with his family and friends, especially his treasured grandsons, and will be sorely missed by all. He was a huge personality, with a smile that brightened a room and a laugh that was raucous and infectious. He was always there to lend a helping hand, asking nothing in return. On July 18, 2019, a bright, shining light went out on Aquidneck Island.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.
Donations in his memory may be made to Hillside Charitable Organization, P. O. Box 594, Newport, RI 02840 or to the . For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019