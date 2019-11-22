Home

Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Thomas R. Zerbus


1939 - 2019
Thomas R. Zerbus Obituary
Thomas R. Zerbus
Thomas R. Zerbus, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Grand Islander Health Care Center. Tom fought a courageous three year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Ann J. (Laranjo) Zerbus who was the love of his life. They were married in Newport on June 4, 1966 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late William and Josephine (Feiner) Zerbus. He graduated from Rogers High School. In his early twenties he entered the U.S. Army and served for two years, and was stationed in Alaska. Tom worked for 40 years as an Automotive Technician for Viti Bros. Inc. in Middletown and then Viti Mercedes-Benz in Tiverton. Tom was a dedicated family man who spent much of his free time with his family. For many years he enjoyed boating with family and friends. Tom and Ann enjoyed taking day trips to explore new places. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. He spent endless hours attending their activities and sporting events. Besides his wife Ann, he leaves his daughter Lisa Medeiros and her husband Richard, as well as his grandsons Jason Medeiros and Ryan Medeiros all of Rehoboth, MA. Tom is also survived by his brother and sisters, Joseph Zerbus of Portsmouth, Florence Corr of Middletown and Karen Bower of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers William Zerbus and George Busse. Funeral Services are private.
Donations can be made in Tom's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
