Thomas Zilian
Thomas Zilian, 46, of Portsmouth, RI, died unexpectedly at his home on April 2, 2019.
Tom was born into his military family in Wiesbaden, Germany, and attended high schools in Portsmouth and also Bonn, Germany. He earned a bachelor of fine arts degree (painting) from the Massachusetts College of Art. He founded and owned Madstone, a company specializing in creating fine finishes for concrete surfaces.
Tom loved many things: first and foremost, his family, and also camping and fishing with his two children, music, Italian food, chunky monkey ice cream, his mother's cooking, Nicki's warm and welcoming home, James's unfailing support and devotion to Tom's talent, and his father's example. Art and painting were his passions.
Tom is survived by his fiancée Anna Lubiner, son Alex 10, daughter Sonie 13, mother Geri, father Fred, brother James, sister-in-law Zoe Zilian, sister Nicole Milici, and brother-in-law, Marc Milici; his nieces and nephews, Mary Jane, Sofia, Vincent, and Anthony Milici, and Ava and Mia Zilian. He is also survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Dorota Hapek.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, April 9, from 3-5pm and 7-9 pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, (Route 114), Portsmouth, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI.
In lieu of flowers, our family would prefer contributions to a fund established for his children. Donations can be sent to the "Alex and Sonie Zilian Fund" c/o BankNewport, 2628 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI, 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019