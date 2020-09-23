Timothy J. Watterson
Timothy J. Watterson, 63, of Mattapoisett died September 22, 2020 unexpectedly at home.
He was the husband of Cathleen J. Dupont.
Born in Newport, RI, son of the late Frederick J. and Mary C. (Dudley) Watterson, he lived in Newport until 1987 and then moving to Mattapoisett in 1991.
He was formerly employed by Liberty Mutual as a financial auditor for 40 years until his retirement last year.
He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.
Mr. Watterson enjoyed running, walking his dog Archie and tutoring GED students.
Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Paige Watterson of Mattapoisett; 3 brothers, David Watterson and his wife Lynn of Warwick, RI, Paul Watterson and his wife Barbara of Sarasota, FL and Robert Watterson and his wife Mary of Newport, RI; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral will be held on Monday, September 28th at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals,, 50 County Road, Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba's Cemetery in Middletown, RI. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 2-5 PM. Please be advised that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are strict guidelines that must be adhered to for the safety of everyone. You MUST wear a mask to be allowed entry to the services. Please practice social distancing and avoid any close contact. Guests will be permitted to pay their respects and depart to allow the next guests to enter. Capacity at the funeral home will be limited so there could be wait times outside the funeral home. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
.