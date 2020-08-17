1/1
Timothy S. Pasvolsky
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy S. Pasvolsky
Timothy Scott Pasvolsky, 68 of Newport died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 14, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Patricia (Kunze) Pasvolsky, his daughter Jennifer (Pasvolsky) Cote, son in law Todd Cote and grandson Cameron Cote. He had a loving extended family full of sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Tim was predeceased by his father Rudolph Pasvolsky, Mother Jeannie (Hildrop) Pasvolsky and sister Denise (Pasvolsky) Reed.
Born in Ridley Park, PA the family moved from PA to TX and eventually settled in RI. Tim was a lifelong Newporter graduating Rogers High School in 1972 and worked as government employee at NUSC for the past 35 years.
Tim was a simple, kind hard working man who put his family first and foremost. A perfect day for Tim would be a trip to Ashmart for coffee and a walk to Morton Park to watch his grandson play.
His family will have a private committal service Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a reception to follow at his daughter's house in Bristol for guests.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907 in memory of Timothy Pasvolsky. Tim never wanted anyone to go hungry.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. To share memories and online tributes with Tim's family, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved