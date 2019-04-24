|
|
Timothy Tierney
age 72, of Somerset, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence. He was the longtime companion of Deborah A. Carreiro of Somerset.
Born in Newport, a son of the late Joseph M. and Jean B. (Holm) Tierney, he lived in Middletown for many years before moving to Somerset two years ago.
A graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1965, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War as Staff Sergeant. Mr. Tierney worked as a manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island.
In addition to his companion, he is survived by one step-daughter, Jennifer Scheel of Newport; one step-son, David Michalak of Katy, TX; one brother, Michael Tierney and his wife Sandra of Fredericksburg, VA; one sister, Marilyn Teves of Middletown; one grandson, Hunter Swanson and his soon to be baby sister and many nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Jean Clinton.
Private services are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Kidney Cancer Cure, 1000 Dartmouth Rd., Alexandria, VA 22314 or www.kccure.org. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019