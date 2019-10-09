|
|
In Loving Memory of Our Son Tyrell Jaylon Walaski
Honoring the 3rd Year
Anniversary of His Transition
On Newport's Own "LCpl. Tyrell J. Walaski Day" on October, 9th
12/20/97-10/9/2016
"The Measure of a Man"
Not "How did he die?"
But "How did he live?"
Not "What did he gain?"
But "What did he give?"
Not "What was his station?"
But "Had he a heart?"
And "How did he play
his God-given part?"
Not "What was his shrine?"
Nor "What was his creed?"
But "Had he befriended
those really in need?"
Not "What did the piece
in the newspaper say?"
But "How many were sorry when he passed away?"
Was he ever ready
with a word of good cheer,
to bring back a smile,
to banish a tear?
These are the units
to measure the worth,
Of a man as a man,
regardless of birth.
Forever Immortal!
Love Always & Forever,
Mom & Dad (Jillian & Divine)
...and entire family.
Published in Newport Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019