|
|
Happy Birthday To Our
Beloved Son
Tyrell Jaylon Walaski
12/20/97-10/9/16
Tyrell, our tears still fall.
Tyrell, our hearts still ache.
Tyrell, our minds still wonder.
Tyrell, our pain will never be erased.
Tyrell, your life was a blessing, your legacy was placed.
Tyrell, we still wish you were here, though you reside in God's grace.
Happy 22nd birthday Son!
Always remembered, never
forgotten, forever immortal.
Love Mom & Dad
(Jillian & Divine),
and all your family.
Published in Newport Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019